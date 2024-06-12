Global oil markets to tip into surplus by end of decade, IEA says

OPEC+ production is forecast to fall 740,000 barrels a day this year if the group keeps its voluntary output cuts in place, and to flip to a growth of 320,000 barrels a day the next. The cartel and its allies agreed to extend voluntary curbs of 2.2 million barrels a day to the end of September and said they aim to gradually unwind them from October 2024 to September 2025, contingent on market conditions.