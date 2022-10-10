New Delhi: International crude oil prices declined on Monday as traders booked profit after the recent surge in prices.

The December contract of Brent was at $97.11 per barrel, lower by 0.83% from its previous close. The November contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 0.72% to $91.97 a barrel.

Investors booked profits after crude prices rose around 4% on Friday. They were on the rise for five consecutive trading sessions, post the decision of OPEC+ to cut output by 2 million barrels per day starting November.

Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities said: “Both Brent and WTI Crude were the outperformers last week, as both rallied by 12% and 17% respectively marking the biggest weekly gains since March. OPEC+ announced output cut of 2 million barrels per day, their biggest supply cut since 2020 combined with Russia’s threats to massively curb production supported the prices. Selling in US dollar from higher levels also supported the bull case."

“However, renewed dollar strength might limit the gains in oil prices. A corrective dip towards $90/bbl followed by $88 can’t be ruled out provide $95 holds on the higher side," he said.

According to Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities crude prices have started weaker as rising recession fears offset gains due to output cuts by OPEC+.

“The US dollar also remained elevated and weighed on prices," Iyer added.

The output cut was announced in a bid to support the prices which have largely been on declining since June.

The market is expected to witness further rise with prospects of a price cap on gas supplies from Russia by the European Union. Further, the likelihood of weakening demand with high inflation globally and increasing interest rates is likely to weigh on the prices.