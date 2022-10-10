Global oil prices ease on profit booking

Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities said: “Both Brent and WTI Crude were the outperformers last week, as both rallied by 12% and 17% respectively marking the biggest weekly gains since March. OPEC+ announced output cut of 2 million barrels per day, their biggest supply cut since 2020 combined with Russia’s threats to massively curb production supported the prices. Selling in US dollar from higher levels also supported the bull case."