Global oil prices surge over 2% ahead of Opec+ meet

Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities, said crude prices rose “as market players position for Opec+ production policy meeting today...There has been a lot of chatter about OPEC’s production cut, however the oil producer group is largely expected to keep productions steady today. Crude is also supported by concerns about Russian supply as G7 countries agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil however major buyers India and China are not likely to join."

