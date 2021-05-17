Gold advances as investors weigh bond yields, retail sales

After slumping in the first quarter, gold has been on the mend amid uncertainty over the pace of the global recovery from the pandemic, rising inflation expectations and assurances from the Fed that monetary policy will remain accommodative. Investors may be warming up again to the precious metal, with hedge fund managers increasing their net bullish gold bets to the highest in three months, while data compiled by Bloomberg show holdings in bullion-backed exchange traded funds climbed for a sixth straight day.