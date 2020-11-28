Gold and copper diverge as investors make bets on recovery

Gold prices are heading for a third weekly drop, having declined 13% from its record high in August. Copper rallied for a fourth day as other industrial metals climbed, while global stocks are on track for the best month on record with valuations near the highest in about 20 years. A gauge of global copper producers rose to the highest since January 2013, led by Teck Resources Ltd., Vale S.A. and Antofagasta Plc.