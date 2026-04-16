Gold and silver price today, 16 April: Check live rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold and silver prices on 16 April: The yellow metal's rates in India rose modestly by 0.49 % in the domestic futures market on Thursday, continuing to trade above the ₹150,000 level over the last few sessions.
On Thursday, 16 April, MCX Gold 5 June contracts were priced at ₹154,702 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, MCX Silver 5 May contracts was up by 1.1 % at ₹254,514 per kg at around 9:30 am today. These gains are attributed to the US dollar's weakness, while investors remained focused on emerging signs in the US–Iran situation that will impact risk appetite.
Meanwhile, international gold prices eased after hitting a one-month high amid speculation about the next round of US-Iran talks and the impact of geopolitical developments on the US interest rate decision.
In the retail market of India, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹154,920/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA). Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹142,010/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹255,550/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, 16 April: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the item.
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹154,780/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹141,882/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹255,640/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹154,520/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,643/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹255,200/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹155,030/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,111/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹256,050/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹154,580/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹141,698/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹255,300/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹154,900/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹141,992/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹255,840/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹155,230/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹142,294/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹256,390/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹154,990/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹142,074/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹255,980/1 kg.
Gold and silver prices have been seeing increased volatility as investor risk appetite appears to be returning amid emerging signs that the US and Iran may find a way to end their conflict in the coming few days. US equity markets are near their record highs, while the Indian stock market sentiment has also improved.
Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly ₹78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹200,000/kg in early 2026.