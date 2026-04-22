Gold and silver price today, 22 April: Check live rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold and silver prices on 22 April: The yellow metal's rates in India gained nearly 1% in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, continuing to trade above the ₹150,000 level over the last few sessions.

On Wednesday, 22 April, MCX Gold 5 June contracts were priced at ₹153,155 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, MCX Silver 5 May contracts was up by 1.63% at ₹248,696 per kg at around 9:56 am today. These gains can be attributed to positive global cues and a decline in the US dollar and crude oil prices after President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran.

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Meanwhile, international gold prices also rose, while the US dollar index declined by 0.10% following a fall in crude oil prices.

In the retail market of India, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹153,530/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA). Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹140,736/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹249,810/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the item. Check the full list here for gold and silver prices in your city today, 22 April:

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — 22 April 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹153,180/10 gm.

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22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹140,415/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹249,280/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — 22 April 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹152,920/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹140,177/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹248,850/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad— 22 April 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹153,520/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹140,727/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹249,790/1 kg.

Gold and Silver prices in Kolkata — 22 April 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹153,080/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹140,323/10 gm.

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Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹249,070/1 kg.

Gold and silver prices in Bengaluru — 22 April 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹153,400/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹140,617/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹249,590/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — 22 April 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹153,730/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,919/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹250,120/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — 22 April 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹153,480/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹140,690/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹249,730/1 kg.

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Yellow metal has been under pressure, is it a good time to buy? Gold prices have witnessed volatility recently after a rise in the US dollar driven by elevated crude oil prices. As per MCX, domestic spot gold prices have declined more than 4% since the US-Iran war started on February 28. Hence, this can be a buying opportunity for those who want to benefit from the dip.

A sharp rise in crude oil prices and lingering uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict have increased concerns of an inflation flare-up, reducing the prospects of near-term rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, keeping gold prices under pressure. According to Reuters, US Federal Reserve chief nominee Kevin Warsh denied on Tuesday that he had promised the US President to cut interest rates.

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Warsh's comments were aimed at assuring US senators that he would act independently of the White House while acting as the Fed Chair.

Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly ₹78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹200,000/kg in early 2026.