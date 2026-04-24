Gold and silver price today, 24 April: Check live rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold and silver prices on 24 April: Gold rate declined on the MCX in the early morning trade on Friday, 24 April. This was due to a rise in the US dollar, driven by elevated crude oil prices and continued volatility amid uncertainty over the US-Iran peace deal.
MCX gold June futures were 0.32% down at ₹1,51,279 per 10 grams, while MCX silver May futures were 0.47% down at ₹2,40,369 per kg around 9:21 am.
International gold prices were under pressure, set for their weekly decline, amid higher crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, which have increased inflationary risks and fanned speculation that interest rates may remain higher for longer.
Silver price in the country also slipped, tracking weakness across precious metals, driven by the same fundamental factors, such as rising bond yields, high oil prices, and a stronger US dollar.
MCX Silver rate fell 1% or over ₹2,300 to ₹2,39,200 per kg, whereas MCX Gold price lost 0.4% or over ₹600 to ₹2,41,513 per 10 grams.
Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed, with investors remaining cautious despite a three-week extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, highlighting lingering geopolitical uncertainty.
US stock futures were little changed on Thursday night after President Donald Trump said that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks.
S&P 500 futures were trading around flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.4%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 47 points, or 0.1%.
International benchmark Brent crude rose more than 1.25% to $105.38 per barrel in Friday trading, while US West Texas Intermediate futures advanced 1.14% to $96.96 per barrel.
With these important geopolitical developments in mind, here are the prices of Gold and silver by city. Please note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the item.
Check the full list here for gold and silver prices in your city today, 24 April:
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹151,250/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹138,646/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹241,520/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹150,990/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹138,408/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹241,110/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹151,490/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹138,886/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹241,910/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹151,050/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹138,463/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹241,200/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹151,370/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹138,756/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹241,710/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹151,690/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹139,049/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹242,230/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹151,450/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹138,829/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹241,840/1 kg
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