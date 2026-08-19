Gold and silver price today: Rates drop on MCX as rising oil prices amid stalled US-Iran talks fuel Fed rate hike bets

Gold and silver prices today: Rates of gold and silver dropped in the morning trade on Wednesday, 19 August, on MCX as elevated crude oil prices, amid stalled US-Iran talks, fuelled US Fed interest rate hike bets.

However, a decline in the dollar index capped losses for the yellow metal.

The dollar index eased to 99.57 from 99.66 in the earlier session, making the greenback-backed yellow metal slightly cheaper for buyers in overseas currencies.

MCX gold October futures were 0.03% down at ₹1,54,215 per 10 grams, while MCX silver September futures were 0.93% down at ₹2,30,250 per kg around 9:10 AM.

Oil price benchmark Brent Crude traded near $92 per barrel on Wednesday morning, rising for a fourth consecutive session, after US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that no negotiations were underway with Iran and maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remained open, contradicting Tehran’s claim that the strategically important waterway was still closed to shipping.

Meanwhile, Iran has slammed the US President for claiming the Strait of Hormuz as “New US Territory”.

"Just as Trump correctly wrote the name of the eternal Persian Gulf, soon his delusion regarding the Strait of Hormuz will either be corrected, or we will correct the delusions of this deluded man," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in a post on X.

Energy prices have been at elevated levels for most of the year due to the US-Iran war, heightening inflation concerns and bolstering the case for interest rate hikes to rein it in.

Higher interest rates are negative for gold prices as the yellow metal is a non-yielding asset.

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's July policy meeting are due today. The Fed kept rates unchanged at its last policy meeting, but 3 of the 12 members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted for a 25-basis-point hike, underscoring growing discomfort among policymakers over rising inflation.

According to Reuters, the CME FedWatch Tool indicates markets are currently pricing in a 65% probability that the Fed will keep rates unchanged and a 35% chance of a rate hike in September.

Also Read | Can the US Fed delay rate hikes?

The US Fed's next policy meeting is on September 15-16. Fed's preferred inflation gauge, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), will offer cues about the trajectory of the US Fed's monetary policy.

The July PCE price index is due on 26 August. PCE inflation has been above 2% since early 2021.