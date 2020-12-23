Gold and silver prices fall for second day in a row

Gold regained its strength as virus situation continued to worsen while central banks maintained dovish stance and governments continued with measures to support their economies. A new coronavirus strain in the UK has caused several countries around the world to shut their borders to Britain and drugmakers to scramble to test their Covid-19 vaccines against it. Weekly Covid-19 infections rose by the highest since the pandemic began, with the United States reporting the most number of cases for any single country, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.