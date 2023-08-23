Gold and silver prices for today—August 23. Check latest rates in your city here1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Gold and silver prices rose in the domestic futures market on August 23. 24K gold was priced at ₹59,220 per 10 grams and silver at ₹72,540 per kg
Gold and silver prices for today: On August 23, the prices of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold per 10 gms were at ₹54,300 and ₹59, 220 respectively. Gold prices moved up in the domestic futures market on August 23. MCX Gold for October 5 series traded 0.05 per cent higher at ₹58602 per 10 grams around 12: 50 pm, while MCX Silver for September 5 series traded 0.78% higher at ₹72,540 per kg.
