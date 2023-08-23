Gold and silver prices rose in the domestic futures market on August 23. 24K gold was priced at ₹59,220 per 10 grams and silver at ₹72,540 per kg

Gold and silver prices for today: On August 23, the prices of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold per 10 gms were at ₹54,300 and ₹59, 220 respectively. Gold prices moved up in the domestic futures market on August 23. MCX Gold for October 5 series traded 0.05 per cent higher at ₹58602 per 10 grams around 12: 50 pm, while MCX Silver for September 5 series traded 0.78% higher at ₹72,540 per kg.

Gold rates in India on 23 August 24K Gold price (10 gram) on August 23 in metro cities Bangalore- ₹59130

Chennai- ₹59560

Delhi- ₹59220

Kolkata- ₹59130

Mumbai- ₹59130

Pune- ₹59130

22 K Gold price (10 gram) on August 23 in metro cities Bangalore- ₹54200

Chennai- ₹54600

Delhi- ₹54300

Kolkata- ₹54200

Mumbai- ₹54200

Pune- ₹54200

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

Difference between 24 Karats and 22 Karats Gold? The purity of gold is measured in carats. The purest gold has a measure of 24 carats. It indicates that there is no other metal mixed with the gold. As the cartage of gold reduces, it indicates the existence of other metals, typically copper and silver, mixed with gold. 24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins.

When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K; other metals are mixed in it to provide strength to it.

Siver rates in India on 23 August Like gold, silver also is seen as an investment avenue. 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are available for ₹721.11, ₹7211.10, and ₹72111, in that order.

August 23 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram) Bangalore - ₹721.11

Chennai- ₹721.11

Delhi- ₹721.11

Kolkata- ₹721.11

Mumbai- ₹ ₹721.11

Pune- ₹21.11 +3.57

August 23 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram) Bangalore - ₹7211.10

Chennai- ₹7211.10

Delhi- ₹7211.10

Kolkata- ₹7211.10

Mumbai- ₹7211.10

Pune- ₹7211.10

August 23 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG) Bangalore - ₹72111.00

Chennai- ₹72111.00

Delhi- ₹72111.00

Kolkata- ₹72111.00

Mumbai- ₹72111.00

Pune- ₹72111.00

