Thu Aug 24 2023 12:30:24
Gold and silver prices for today: On August 24, the prices of gold were slightly higher than Wednesday, 22, and 24-carat (K) gold per 10 gms are at 54,300 and 59, 220 respectively. Gold prices moved up in the domestic futures market on August 23. MCX Gold for October 5 series traded 0.07 per cent higher at 58863 per 10 grams around 12:09 pm. 

Gold rates in India on 24 August

24K Gold price (10 gram) on August 23 in metro cities

Bangalore- 59230

Chennai- Rs59630

Delhi- 59400

Kolkata- 59230

Mumbai- 59230

Pune- 59230

22 K Gold price (10 gram) on August 24 in metro cities

Bangalore- 54300

Chennai- 54660

Delhi- 54450

Kolkata- 54300

Mumbai- 54300

Pune- 54300

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

The purity of gold is measured in carats. The purest gold has a measure of 24 carats. It indicates that there is no other metal mixed with the gold. 24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K; other metals are mixed in it to provide strength to it.

Siver rates in India on 24 August

Like gold, silver also is seen as an investment avenue. 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are available for 721.11, 7211.10, and 72111, in that order.

August 24 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - 721.11

Chennai- 721.11

Delhi- 721.11

Kolkata- 721.11

Mumbai- 721.11

Pune- 721.11

August 24 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - 7211.10

Chennai- 7211.10

Delhi- 7211.10

Kolkata- 7211.10

Mumbai- 7211.10

Pune- 7211.10

August 24 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - 72111.00

Chennai- 72111.00

Delhi- 72111.00

Kolkata- 72111.00

Mumbai- 72111.00

Pune- 72111.00

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 12:27 PM IST
