Gold and silver prices for today—August 24. Check the latest rates in your city here1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Gold and silver prices for today: On August 24, gold prices were slightly higher, with 24K gold at ₹54,300 and 22K gold at ₹59,220 per 10 grams
Gold and silver prices for today: On August 24, the prices of gold were slightly higher than Wednesday, 22, and 24-carat (K) gold per 10 gms are at ₹54,300 and ₹59, 220 respectively. Gold prices moved up in the domestic futures market on August 23. MCX Gold for October 5 series traded 0.07 per cent higher at ₹58863 per 10 grams around 12:09 pm.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started