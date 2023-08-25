Gold and silver prices for today—August 25. Check the latest rates in your city1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold prices remain flat in domestic and international markets. Silver prices also stable.
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold prices in domestic and international markets continue to trade flat. Gold price on Friday, August 25, stood at ₹54,650 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹59,600 per 10 grams for 24-carat in the spot market. Silver prices remained stable at ₹73849 per kg. Gold futures contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for October 2023 expiry opened at ₹58,743 per 10 gm.
