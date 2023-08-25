comScore
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold prices in domestic and international markets continue to trade flat. Gold price on Friday, August 25, stood at 54,650 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and 59,600 per 10 grams for 24-carat in the spot market. Silver prices remained stable at 73849 per kg. Gold futures contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for October 2023 expiry opened at 58,743 per 10 gm.

Gold rates in India on 25 August

24K Gold Price (10 grams) on August 25 in metro cities

Bangalore- 59450

Chennai- Rs59820

Delhi- 59600

Kolkata- 59450

Mumbai- 59450

Pune- 59450

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on August 25 in metro cities

Bangalore- 54500

Chennai- 54830

Delhi- 54650

Kolkata- 54500

Mumbai- 54500

Pune- 54500

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.

Siver rates in India on 25 August

Silver rates today opened lower at 73,317 per kg levels on MCX.Like gold, silver also is seen as an investment avenue. 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are available for 738.49, 7384.90, and 73849, in that order.

August 25 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - 738.49

Chennai- 738.49

Delhi- 738.49

Kolkata- 738.49

Mumbai- 738.49

Pune- 738.49

August 25 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - 7384.90

Chennai- 7384.90

Delhi- 7384.90

Kolkata- 7384.90

Mumbai- 7384.90

Pune- 7384.90

August 25 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - 73849

Chennai- 73849

Delhi- 73849

Kolkata- 73849

Mumbai- 73849

Pune- 73849

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 12:04 PM IST
