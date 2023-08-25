Gold and silver prices for today—August 25. Check the latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today—August 25. Check the latest rates in your city1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold prices remain flat in domestic and international markets. Silver prices also stable.
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold prices in domestic and international markets continue to trade flat. Gold price on Friday, August 25, stood at ₹54,650 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹59,600 per 10 grams for 24-carat in the spot market. Silver prices remained stable at ₹73849 per kg. Gold futures contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for October 2023 expiry opened at ₹58,743 per 10 gm.
Bangalore- ₹59450
Chennai- Rs59820
Delhi- ₹59600
Kolkata- ₹59450
Mumbai- ₹59450
Pune- ₹59450
Bangalore- ₹54500
Chennai- ₹54830
Delhi- ₹54650
Kolkata- ₹54500
Mumbai- ₹54500
Pune- ₹54500
However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.
24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.
These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.
Silver rates today opened lower at ₹73,317 per kg levels on MCX.Like gold, silver also is seen as an investment avenue. 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are available for ₹738.49, ₹7384.90, and ₹73849, in that order.
Bangalore - ₹738.49
Chennai- ₹738.49
Delhi- ₹738.49
Kolkata- ₹738.49
Mumbai- ₹ 738.49
Pune- ₹738.49
Bangalore - ₹7384.90
Chennai- ₹7384.90
Delhi- ₹7384.90
Kolkata- ₹7384.90
Mumbai- ₹7384.90
Pune- ₹7384.90
Bangalore - ₹73849
Chennai- ₹73849
Delhi- ₹73849
Kolkata- ₹73849
Mumbai- ₹73849
Pune- ₹73849