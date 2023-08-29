Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price on Tuesday, August 29, stood at ₹54600 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹59550 per 10 grams for 24-carat in the spot market.

24K Gold Price (10 grams) on August 29 in metro cities

Bangalore- Rs59400

Chennai- Rs59750

Delhi- Rs59550

Kolkata- Rs59400

Mumbai- Rs59400

Pune- ₹59450

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on August 29 in metro cities

Bangalore- ₹54450

Chennai- ₹54750

Delhi- ₹54600

Kolkata- ₹54450

Mumbai- ₹54450

Pune- ₹54450

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Like gold, silver also is seen as an investment avenue. 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are available for ₹736.68 ₹7366.800, and ₹736680, in that order

August 29 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - ₹737

Chennai- ₹737

Delhi- ₹737

Kolkata- ₹737

Mumbai- ₹737

Pune- ₹737

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.

Gold prices gained on Tuesday as the dollar and Treasury yields retreated from recent highs ahead of crucial U.S. inflation and jobs data this week that could define the outlook for interest rates.

Spot gold climbed 0.3% to $1,924.84 per ounce by 0354 GMT, hovering close to its highest level since Aug. 10 reached on Monday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,952.90.