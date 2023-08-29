Gold and silver prices for today—August 29. Check the latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today—August 29. Check the latest rates in your city1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Gold price on August 29: ₹54600 per 10g (22 carats) and ₹59550 per 10g (24 carats) in the spot market
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price on Tuesday, August 29, stood at ₹54600 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹59550 per 10 grams for 24-carat in the spot market.
Bangalore- Rs59400
Chennai- Rs59750
Delhi- Rs59550
Kolkata- Rs59400
Mumbai- Rs59400
Pune- ₹59450
Bangalore- ₹54450
Chennai- ₹54750
Delhi- ₹54600
Kolkata- ₹54450
Mumbai- ₹54450
Pune- ₹54450
However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.
24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.
Like gold, silver also is seen as an investment avenue. 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are available for ₹736.68 ₹7366.800, and ₹736680, in that order
Bangalore - ₹737
Chennai- ₹737
Delhi- ₹737
Kolkata- ₹737
Mumbai- ₹737
Pune- ₹737
Bangalore - ₹7370
Chennai- ₹7370
Delhi- ₹7370
Kolkata- ₹7370
Mumbai- ₹7370
Pune- ₹7370
Bangalore - ₹73700
Chennai- ₹73700
Delhi- ₹73700
Kolkata- ₹73700
Mumbai- ₹73700
Pune- ₹73700
These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.
Gold prices gained on Tuesday as the dollar and Treasury yields retreated from recent highs ahead of crucial U.S. inflation and jobs data this week that could define the outlook for interest rates.
Spot gold climbed 0.3% to $1,924.84 per ounce by 0354 GMT, hovering close to its highest level since Aug. 10 reached on Monday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,952.90.