Gold and silver prices for today—August 30. Check the latest rates in your city1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price on Wednesday, August 30, are slightly higher than yesterday. The yellow metal stood at ₹54850 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹59820 per 10 grams for 24-carat in the spot market.
