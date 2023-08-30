Gold and silver prices for today—August 30. Check the latest rates in your city

Gold prices are slightly higher today, with 22 carat at ₹54,850 and 24 carat at ₹59,820 per 10 grams in spot market. Silver prices are also stable

Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price on Wednesday, August 30, are slightly higher than yesterday. The yellow metal stood at ₹54850 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹59820 per 10 grams for 24-carat in the spot market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold prices traded with gains in the morning session in the domestic futures market on Wednesday. Around 10:20 am, MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.11 per cent higher at ₹59,330 per 10 grams.

Gold rates in India on 30 August 24K Gold Price (10 grams) on August 30 in metro cities {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangalore- Rs59670

Chennai- Rs60220

Delhi- Rs59820 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata- Rs59670

Mumbai- Rs59670

Pune- ₹59670 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on August 30 in metro cities

Bangalore- ₹54700

Chennai- ₹55200 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi- ₹54850

Kolkata- ₹54700

Mumbai- ₹54700 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune- ₹54700

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siver rates in India on 30 August Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs745.50, Rs7455.50, and ₹74550, in that order.

August 30 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - Rs745.50 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai- Rs745.50

Delhi- Rs745.50

Kolkata- Rs745.50 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai- Rs745.50

Pune- Rs745.50

August 30 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangalore - ₹7455

Chennai- ₹7455

Delhi- ₹7455 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata- ₹7455

Mumbai- ₹7455

Pune- ₹7455 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

August 30 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - ₹74550

Chennai- ₹74550 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi- ₹74550

Kolkata- ₹74550

Mumbai- ₹74550 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune- ₹74550

Gold, silver rates: Reasons for price fluctuation These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}