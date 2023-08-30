Gold and silver prices for today—August 30. Check the latest rates in your city

Gold prices are slightly higher today, with 22 carat at ₹54,850 and 24 carat at ₹59,820 per 10 grams in spot market. Silver prices are also stable
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price on Wednesday, August 30, are slightly higher than yesterday. The yellow metal stood at ₹54850 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹59820 per 10 grams for 24-carat in the spot market.
Gold prices traded with gains in the morning session in the domestic futures market on Wednesday. Around 10:20 am, MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.11 per cent higher at ₹59,330 per 10 grams.