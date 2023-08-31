Gold and silver prices for today—August 31. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Gold price opens lower at ₹59,490 per 10 gm on MCX. Hits intraday high of ₹59,520 and low of ₹59,420. Silver rates also stable
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened at ₹59,490 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,520, and a low of ₹59,420 in the domestic market. Around 10 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.05 per cent lower at ₹59447 per 10 grams.
