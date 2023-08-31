Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened at ₹59,490 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,520, and a low of ₹59,420 in the domestic market. Around 10 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.05 per cent lower at ₹59447 per 10 grams.

Gold price on Thursday, August 31 stood at ₹54850 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹59820 per 10 grams for 24-carat in the spot market.

24K Gold Price (10 grams) on August 31 in metro cities

Bangalore- Rs59670

Chennai- Rs60220

Delhi- Rs59820

Kolkata- Rs59670

Mumbai- Rs59670

Pune- ₹59670

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on August 31 in metro cities

Bangalore- ₹54700

Chennai- ₹55200

Delhi- ₹54850

Kolkata- ₹54700

Mumbai- ₹54700

Pune- ₹54700

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs745.50, Rs7455.50, and ₹74550, in that order.

August 31 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - Rs745.50

Chennai- Rs745.50

Delhi- Rs745.50

Kolkata- Rs745.50

Mumbai- Rs745.50

Pune- Rs745.50

August 31 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - ₹7455

Chennai- ₹7455

Delhi- ₹7455

Kolkata- ₹7455

Mumbai- ₹7455

Pune- ₹7455

August 31 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - ₹74550

Chennai- ₹74550

Delhi- ₹74550

Kolkata- ₹74550

Mumbai- ₹74550

Pune- ₹74550

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.

Gold prices in international markets

Gold prices firmed near one-month highs on Thursday as a fresh set of soft US data added to expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes this year, although inflation readings due later in the day could amend this outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,945.40 per ounce by 0331 GMT. U.S. gold futures steadied at $1,972.40.