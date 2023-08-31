Gold and silver prices for today—August 31. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today—August 31. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold price today opened at ₹59,490 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,520, and a low of ₹59,420 in the domestic market. Around 10 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.05 per cent lower at ₹59447 per 10 grams.
Gold price on Thursday, August 31 stood at ₹54850 per 10 grams for 22 carats, and ₹59820 per 10 grams for 24-carat in the spot market.
Bangalore- Rs59670
Chennai- Rs60220
Delhi- Rs59820
Kolkata- Rs59670
Mumbai- Rs59670
Pune- ₹59670
Bangalore- ₹54700
Chennai- ₹55200
Delhi- ₹54850
Kolkata- ₹54700
Mumbai- ₹54700
Pune- ₹54700
However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.
24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.
Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs745.50, Rs7455.50, and ₹74550, in that order.
Bangalore - Rs745.50
Chennai- Rs745.50
Delhi- Rs745.50
Kolkata- Rs745.50
Mumbai- Rs745.50
Pune- Rs745.50
Bangalore - ₹7455
Chennai- ₹7455
Delhi- ₹7455
Kolkata- ₹7455
Mumbai- ₹7455
Pune- ₹7455
Bangalore - ₹74550
Chennai- ₹74550
Delhi- ₹74550
Kolkata- ₹74550
Mumbai- ₹74550
Pune- ₹74550
These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.
Gold prices firmed near one-month highs on Thursday as a fresh set of soft US data added to expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes this year, although inflation readings due later in the day could amend this outlook.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,945.40 per ounce by 0331 GMT. U.S. gold futures steadied at $1,972.40.