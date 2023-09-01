Gold and silver prices for today: Gold and silver prices in India on September 1 fluctuated slightly, with gold prices slightly higher than the previous day. Gold price today opened at 59,296 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,332, and a low of ₹59,296 in the domestic market. Around 9.06 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.11 per cent lower at ₹59310 per 10 grams.

Gold price on Thursday, September 1, are slightly higher than yesterday. The yellow metal stood at ₹60150 per 10 grams for 24 carats, and ₹55150 per 10 grams for 22 carats

24K Gold Price (10 grams) on September 1 in metro cities

Bangalore- Rs60000

Chennai- Rs60330

Delhi- Rs60150

Kolkata- Rs60000

Mumbai- Rs60000

Pune- ₹60000

22 K Gold Price (10 grams) on September 1 in metro cities

Bangalore- ₹55000

Chennai- ₹55300

Delhi- ₹55150

Kolkata- ₹55000

Mumbai- ₹55000

Pune- ₹55000

However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.

24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.

Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs745.92, Rs7459.20, and ₹74592, in that order.

September 1 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 10 gram)

Bangalore - Rs745.92

Chennai- Rs745.92

Delhi- Rs745.92

Kolkata- Rs745.92

Mumbai- Rs745.92

Pune- Rs745.92

September 1 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per 100 gram)

Bangalore - ₹7459.20

Chennai- ₹7459.20

Delhi- ₹7459.20

Kolkata- ₹7459.20

Mumbai- ₹7459.20

Pune- ₹7459.20

September 1 latest silver prices in major Indian cities (Per KG)

Bangalore - ₹74592

Chennai- ₹74592

Delhi- ₹74592

Kolkata- ₹74592

Mumbai- ₹74592

Pune- ₹74592

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.