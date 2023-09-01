Gold and silver prices for today—September 1. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Gold and Silver Prices in India on September 1 were slightly higher, with fluctuations influenced by global demand and currency values
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold and silver prices in India on September 1 fluctuated slightly, with gold prices slightly higher than the previous day. Gold price today opened at 59,296 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,332, and a low of ₹59,296 in the domestic market. Around 9.06 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.11 per cent lower at ₹59310 per 10 grams.
