Gold and silver prices for today—September 1. Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices for today—September 1. Check latest rates in your city1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Gold and Silver Prices in India on September 1 were slightly higher, with fluctuations influenced by global demand and currency values
Gold and silver prices for today: Gold and silver prices in India on September 1 fluctuated slightly, with gold prices slightly higher than the previous day. Gold price today opened at 59,296 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), and went on to hit an intraday high of 59,332, and a low of ₹59,296 in the domestic market. Around 9.06 a.m., MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.11 per cent lower at ₹59310 per 10 grams.
Gold price on Thursday, September 1, are slightly higher than yesterday. The yellow metal stood at ₹60150 per 10 grams for 24 carats, and ₹55150 per 10 grams for 22 carats
Bangalore- Rs60000
Chennai- Rs60330
Delhi- Rs60150
Kolkata- Rs60000
Mumbai- Rs60000
Pune- ₹60000
Bangalore- ₹55000
Chennai- ₹55300
Delhi- ₹55150
Kolkata- ₹55000
Mumbai- ₹55000
Pune- ₹55000
However, the rates mentioned above do not include GST, and other levies.
24k gold is available in the market in the form of bars and coins. When you buy gold jewellery, the purity is usually 18-22K.
Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, for 10 grams, 100 grams, and 1 kg are Rs745.92, Rs7459.20, and ₹74592, in that order.
Bangalore - Rs745.92
Chennai- Rs745.92
Delhi- Rs745.92
Kolkata- Rs745.92
Mumbai- Rs745.92
Pune- Rs745.92
Bangalore - ₹7459.20
Chennai- ₹7459.20
Delhi- ₹7459.20
Kolkata- ₹7459.20
Mumbai- ₹7459.20
Pune- ₹7459.20
Bangalore - ₹74592
Chennai- ₹74592
Delhi- ₹74592
Kolkata- ₹74592
Mumbai- ₹74592
Pune- ₹74592
These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, and interest rates, among others.