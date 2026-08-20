Gold and silver prices rise on MCX amid a softer dollar, decline in the US bond yields

A softer US dollar and a decline in bond yields triggered buying in precious metals, driving gold and silver prices higher in global markets and in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning.

MCX gold October futures were 0.33% up at ₹1,58,521 per 10 grams, while MCX silver September contracts were 1.29% up at ₹2,39,850 per kg around 9:45 AM.

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US gold prices rose to levels near their highest in over two months after a liquidity support announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department dragged yields and the dollar lower.

The US Treasury Department said it would double the size of liquidity support buyback operations for longer-dated notes and bonds.

The dollar index declined 0.83% on Wednesday, while the 10-year bond yields crashed 1.13%.

"The dollar weakened after the US Treasury announced it would double buyback operations for long-dated bonds, triggering a sharp fall in 30-year Treasury yields from near two-decade highs. Lower yields reduced the opportunity cost of holding gold and provided additional support," said Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the US Fed's July policy meeting, released on 19 August, revealed growing discomfort about inflation among Fed policymakers. Several members of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) believe an interest rate hike would be ‌needed if inflation does not decline to the Fed's 2% target.

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Reuters reported that the CME FedWatch Tool indicates traders are pricing in a 67.3% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged and a 32.7% chance of a rate increase in September.

Also Read | Can the US Fed delay rate hikes?

The US Fed's next policy meeting is on September 15-16. Fed's preferred inflation gauge, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), will offer cues about the trajectory of the US Fed's monetary policy.

Gold and silver prices: Key levels to watch "Fed minutes showed policymakers remain concerned about inflation, but the decline in yields and dollar remains supportive for bullion, keeping the overall outlook bullish for MCX gold," said Singh.

Singh highlighted that MCX gold futures have given a clear breakout above the falling trendline, strengthening the bullish structure as prices continue to form higher highs and higher lows.

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"The breakout has shifted the immediate support higher to around ₹1,53,000, and as long as prices sustain above this level, the momentum remains firmly positive. The metal could now extend its rally towards ₹1,63,000 on the upside, with the recent breakout signalling a fresh phase of strength," said Singh.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said heightened uncertainty in the Middle East, as the US and Iran remain at a stalemate, keeps inflationary risks in focus.

Trivedi said MCX gold October is expected to see profit booking, and ₹1,57,700 per 10 grams is intraday support today.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research said MCX gold has support at ₹1,56,650 and ₹1,55,500, and resistance at ₹1,58,800 and ₹1,60,000, while silver has support at ₹2,34,400 and ₹2,32,000, and resistance at ₹2,39,100 and ₹2,41,000.

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"We suggest buying gold on dips in the range of ₹1,56,000 and ₹1,54,000 with a stop loss below ₹1,52,800 for the target of ₹1,60,000 and buying silver in the range of ₹2,35,000 and ₹2,31,000 with a stop loss below ₹2,29,100 for the target of ₹2,41,000 and ₹2,44,000," said Jain.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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