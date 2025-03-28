Gold and Silver prices today: Check prices in cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata on March 28

Gold and Silver prices today: Check prices across the cities in India, including — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad on March 28.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published28 Mar 2025, 08:20 AM IST
Gold and Silver prices today: Check prices across the cities in India, including — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad on March 28.
Gold and Silver prices today: Check prices across the cities in India, including — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad on March 28.

Gold and Silver prices today: Gold is priced at 88,900 per 10 grams (24 carat) on March 28, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8.17 am. Further, 22 carat gold is priced at 81,492/10 gms. Gold prices have remained steady over the past 24 hours.

On the MCX index, price of the yellow metal in India is at 88,445/10gm, which is up by 61 from the previous day, at 8.17 am on March 28.

Silver meanwhile, is priced at 1,01,670/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9 am on March 28, according to the IBA website. Prices of Silver 999 has remained unchanged over the past 24 hours.

Further, the Silver 900 Coin is priced at 91,503/kg on March 28. On the MCX index, the price of Silver has increased by 86 to 1,01,399/kg.

We take a look at the prices for precious metals, gold prices and silver prices, in the major metro cities across India on March 28. Check here for gold and silver prices in cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi

  • Gold bullion rates in the national capital on March 28 — 88,580/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Delhi on March 28 — 88,445/10 gm
  • Silver bullion rate in Delhi on March 28 — 101,310/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi on March 28 — 1,01,399/kg

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai

  • Gold bullion rates in the financial capital on March 28 — 88,740/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai on March 28 — 88,445/10 gm
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai on March 28 — 1,01,480/kg
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai on March 28 — 1,01,399/kg

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai on March 28 — 88,990/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai on March 28 — 88,445/10 gm
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai on March 28 — 1,01,780/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai on March 28 — 1,01,399/kg

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad on March 28 — 88,880/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad on March 28 — 88,445/10 gm
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad on March 28 — 1,01,640/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad on March 28 — 1,01,399/kg

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata on March 28 — 88,620/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata on March 28 — 88,445/10 gm
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata on March 28 — 1,01,350/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata on March 28 — 1,01,399/kg

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru on March 28 — 88,810/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru on March 28 — 88,445/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru on March 28 — 1,01,560/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru on March 28 — 1,01,399/kg

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

