Gold and Silver prices today: Check prices in cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata on March 31

Gold and Silver prices today: Gold is priced at ₹89,330 per 10 grams (24 carat) on March 31, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.20 am. Further, 22 carat gold is priced at ₹81,886/10 gms. Gold prices have remained increased over the past 24 hours.
On the MCX index, price of the yellow metal in India is at ₹88,850/10gm, which is up by ₹44 from the previous day, at 7.20 am on March 31.
Silver meanwhile, is priced at ₹1,00,770/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 7.20 am on March 31, according to the IBA website. Prices of Silver 999 has increased over the past 24 hours.
Further, the Silver 900 Coin is priced at ₹90,693/kg on March 31. On the MCX index, the price of Silver has increased by ₹23 to ₹1,00,480/kg.
We take a look at the prices for precious metals, gold prices and silver prices, in the major metro cities across India on March 31. Check here for gold and silver prices in cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
