Gold and silver prices Today on 01-01-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices saw a steady trend on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold was Rs.6397.0 per gm, and the cost of 22 carat gold was Rs.5870.0 per gm.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been -0.52%, and in the last month, it has been -1.36%.

The cost of silver is Rs.78600.0 per kg, up by Rs.300.0 per kg.

Gold and silver prices in different cities are as follows:

Chennai: Gold price of Rs.64470.0/10g and silver price of Rs.80000.0/1kg.

Delhi: Gold price of Rs.63970.0/10g and silver price of Rs.78600.0/1kg.

Mumbai: Gold price of Rs.63870.0/10g and silver price of Rs.78600.0/1kg.

Kolkata: Gold price of Rs.63870.0/10g and silver price of Rs.78600.0/1kg.

The gold February 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.63349.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.231% at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.74343.0 per kg, down by 0.117% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, including the input from respected jewelers, global demand for gold, currency value fluctuations, interest rates, government regulations, the state of the global economy, and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies. These factors play a significant role in the changes observed in gold prices in the Indian market.

