Gold and silver prices Today on 01-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.63735.0 in Delhi and 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.74300.0 in Delhi.
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is now Rs.6373.5 per gm, a decrease of Rs.202.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.5838.1 per gm, down by Rs.186.0.
