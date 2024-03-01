Active Stocks
Fri Mar 01 2024 10:09:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 3.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.10 2.24%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.30 1.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 757.70 1.12%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.90 1.89%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices Today on 01-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
BackBack

Gold and silver prices Today on 01-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.63735.0 in Delhi and 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.74300.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price todayPremium
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is now Rs.6373.5 per gm, a decrease of Rs.202.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.5838.1 per gm, down by Rs.186.0.

The percentage change in the price of 24 carat gold over the last week has been -0.42%, and over the last month it has been -0.46%. The price of silver is now Rs.74300.0 per kg, up by Rs.500.0 per kg.

Current Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows: Chennai: Gold - Rs.63673.0/10g, Silver - Rs.75800.0/1kg. Delhi: Gold - Rs.63735.0/10g, Silver - Rs.74300.0/1kg. Mumbai: Gold - Rs.63424.0/10g, Silver - Rs.74300.0/1kg. Kolkata: Gold - Rs.63673.0/10g, Silver - Rs.74300.0/1kg.

The Gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.62962.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.032% at the time of publishing. The Silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.71465.0 per kg, up by 0.261% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government regulations. Global events such as the state of the economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 01 Mar 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App