Gold and silver prices Today on 01-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decrease on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is now Rs.6373.5 per gm, a decrease of Rs.202.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.5838.1 per gm, down by Rs.186.0.

The percentage change in the price of 24 carat gold over the last week has been -0.42%, and over the last month it has been -0.46%. The price of silver is now Rs.74300.0 per kg, up by Rs.500.0 per kg.

Current Gold and Silver prices in different cities are as follows: Chennai: Gold - Rs.63673.0/10g, Silver - Rs.75800.0/1kg. Delhi: Gold - Rs.63735.0/10g, Silver - Rs.74300.0/1kg. Mumbai: Gold - Rs.63424.0/10g, Silver - Rs.74300.0/1kg. Kolkata: Gold - Rs.63673.0/10g, Silver - Rs.74300.0/1kg.

The Gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.62962.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.032% at the time of publishing. The Silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.71465.0 per kg, up by 0.261% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government regulations. Global events such as the state of the economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

