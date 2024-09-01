Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices today on 01-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 01-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73901.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.85190.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7390.1 per gm up by Rs.720.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6769.4 per gm up by Rs.659.0.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.96%, whereas in the last month it has been -4.32%.

The cost of silver is Rs.85190.0 per kg up by Rs.90.0 per kg.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73901.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 31-08-2024 was 74233.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 26-08-2024 was 72781.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 85190.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 31-08-2024 was 85160.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 26-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73325.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 31-08-2024 was 73225.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 26-08-2024 was 73352.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 85190.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 31-08-2024 was 85240.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 26-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73109.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 31-08-2024 was 73225.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 26-08-2024 was 73067.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 85190.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 31-08-2024 was 85160.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 26-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73901.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 31-08-2024 was 73081.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 26-08-2024 was 73352.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 85190.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 31-08-2024 was 85160.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 26-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.1400.0 per 10 gm down by 19.122% at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.4883.0 per kg down by 24.738% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.