Gold and silver prices today on 01-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decrease on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7740.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of Rs.160.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7096.3 per gram, which is down by Rs.150.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.33%, while the change in the last month is -5.2%.
The current price of silver stands at Rs.98000.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.77403.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77573.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76543.0 for 10 grams.
The silver price today in Delhi is Rs.98000.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.98100.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.96000.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.77251.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77421.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76391.0 for 10 grams.
The silver price today in Chennai is Rs.103600.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.103700.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.100600.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.77257.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77427.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76397.0 for 10 grams.
The silver price today in Mumbai is Rs.97300.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.97400.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.95200.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.77255.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77425.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76395.0 for 10 grams.
The silver price today in Kolkata is Rs.98800.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.98900.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.96700.0 per kilogram.
The gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at Rs.76067.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.051% at the time of publication.
The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.91033.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 0.346% at the time of publication.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations concerning the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.
