Gold and silver prices today on 01-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decrease on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7740.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of Rs.160.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7096.3 per gram, which is down by Rs.150.0.



The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.33%, while the change in the last month is -5.2%.



The current price of silver stands at Rs.98000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.77403.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77573.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76543.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The silver price today in Delhi is Rs.98000.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.98100.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.96000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.77251.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77421.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76391.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is Rs.103600.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.103700.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.100600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.77257.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77427.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76397.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is Rs.97300.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.97400.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.95200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.77255.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77425.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76395.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The silver price today in Kolkata is Rs.98800.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.98900.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.96700.0 per kilogram.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at Rs.76067.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.051% at the time of publication.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.91033.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 0.346% at the time of publication.