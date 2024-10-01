Gold and silver prices today on 01-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77403.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98000.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published1 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decrease on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7740.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of Rs.160.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7096.3 per gram, which is down by Rs.150.0.


The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.33%, while the change in the last month is -5.2%.


The current price of silver stands at Rs.98000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.77403.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77573.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76543.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The silver price today in Delhi is Rs.98000.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.98100.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.96000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.77251.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77421.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76391.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is Rs.103600.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.103700.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.100600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.77257.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77427.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76397.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is Rs.97300.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.97400.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.95200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.77255.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77425.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76395.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The silver price today in Kolkata is Rs.98800.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.98900.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.96700.0 per kilogram.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at Rs.76067.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.051% at the time of publication.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.91033.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 0.346% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between countries, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations concerning the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 01-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

166.25
10:15 AM | 1 OCT 2024
-2.2 (-1.31%)

Tata Power share price

488.00
10:15 AM | 1 OCT 2024
5.3 (1.1%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

140.50
10:15 AM | 1 OCT 2024
2.85 (2.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

180.05
10:15 AM | 1 OCT 2024
0 (0%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Caplin Point Laboratories share price

1,979.15
09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
81.6 (4.3%)

Bikaji Foods International share price

960.95
09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
38.2 (4.14%)

Kfin Technologies share price

1,064.00
09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
40.2 (3.93%)

Kalpataru Projects International share price

1,409.00
09:19 AM | 1 OCT 2024
41.45 (3.03%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-160.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-160.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.