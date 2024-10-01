Gold and silver prices today on 01-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77403.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decrease on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7740.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of Rs.160.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7096.3 per gram, which is down by Rs.150.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.33%, while the change in the last month is -5.2%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.98000.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is Rs.77403.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77573.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76543.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The silver price today in Delhi is Rs.98000.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.98100.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.96000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.77251.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77421.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76391.0 for 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is Rs.103600.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.103700.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.100600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.77257.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77427.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76397.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is Rs.97300.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.97400.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.95200.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.77255.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.77425.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.76395.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The silver price today in Kolkata is Rs.98800.0 per kilogram. The price yesterday, on 30-09-2024, was Rs.98900.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-09-2024 was Rs.96700.0 per kilogram.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at Rs.76067.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.051% at the time of publication.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.91033.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 0.346% at the time of publication. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}