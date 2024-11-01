Gold and silver prices today on 01-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.81513.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.103000.0 in Delhi.

Published1 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.8151.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.170.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7473.3 per gram, which has risen by Rs.150.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.08%, while over the last month it has decreased by -3.72%.

The price of silver is currently Rs.103000.0 per kilogram, having decreased by Rs.200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi stands at 81513.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 31-10-2024 was 80633.0 for 10 grams, and the price a week ago on 26-10-2024 was 79763.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The silver price today in Delhi is 103000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from yesterday, 31-10-2024, was 102200.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 26-10-2024 was 101000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 81361.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from yesterday, 31-10-2024, was 80481.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 26-10-2024 was 79611.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is 111600.0 per kilogram. Yesterday's silver rate on 31-10-2024 was 110800.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 26-10-2024 was 109600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 81367.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, 31-10-2024, was 80487.0 for 10 grams, and the price a week ago on 26-10-2024 was 79617.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is 102300.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 31-10-2024 was 101500.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 26-10-2024 was 100300.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 81365.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from yesterday, 31-10-2024, was 80485.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 26-10-2024 was 79615.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The silver price today in Kolkata is 103800.0 per kilogram. Yesterday's silver rate on 31-10-2024 was 103000.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 26-10-2024 was 101800.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publishing, the February 2025 MCX futures for gold were trading at Rs.78962.0 per 10 grams, a decrease of 1.577%. The December 2024 MCX futures for silver were trading at Rs.94655.0 per kilogram, down by 3.156%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade significantly affect these price changes. Additionally, global events, including the overall state of the world economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices within the Indian market.

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 01-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

