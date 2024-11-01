Gold and silver prices today on 01-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.81513.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.103000.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight increase on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.8151.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.170.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7473.3 per gram, which has risen by Rs.150.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.08%, while over the last month it has decreased by -3.72%.

The price of silver is currently Rs.103000.0 per kilogram, having decreased by Rs.200.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi stands at ₹81513.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 31-10-2024 was ₹80633.0 for 10 grams, and the price a week ago on 26-10-2024 was ₹79763.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The silver price today in Delhi is ₹103000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate from yesterday, 31-10-2024, was ₹102200.0 per kilogram, and the price last week on 26-10-2024 was ₹101000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹81361.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from yesterday, 31-10-2024, was ₹80481.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 26-10-2024 was ₹79611.0 for 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Chennai

The silver price today in Chennai is ₹111600.0 per kilogram. Yesterday's silver rate on 31-10-2024 was ₹110800.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 26-10-2024 was ₹109600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹81367.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, 31-10-2024, was ₹80487.0 for 10 grams, and the price a week ago on 26-10-2024 was ₹79617.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The silver price today in Mumbai is ₹102300.0 per kilogram. The previous day's silver rate on 31-10-2024 was ₹101500.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 26-10-2024 was ₹100300.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹81365.0 for 10 grams. The gold price from yesterday, 31-10-2024, was ₹80485.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 26-10-2024 was ₹79615.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The silver price today in Kolkata is ₹103800.0 per kilogram. Yesterday's silver rate on 31-10-2024 was ₹103000.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 26-10-2024 was ₹101800.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publishing, the February 2025 MCX futures for gold were trading at Rs.78962.0 per 10 grams, a decrease of 1.577%. The December 2024 MCX futures for silver were trading at Rs.94655.0 per kilogram, down by 3.156%.