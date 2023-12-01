Gold and silver prices Today on 01-12-2023 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold & Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.62880.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.76546.0 in Delhi.
Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6288.0 per gm, down by Rs.650.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5765.0 per gm, down by Rs.600.0.
