Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Sunday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7817.3 per gram, reflecting a reduction of Rs.120.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7167.3 per gram, also down by Rs.120.0.

The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.95%, while it has decreased by 4.14% over the last month.

The price of silver is currently set at Rs.94600.0 per kilogram, down by Rs.100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi stands at Rs.78173.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 30-11-2024 was Rs.77513.0 for 10 grams, and the price from the previous week on 25-11-2024 was Rs.79803.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is Rs.94600.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 30-11-2024 was Rs.92500.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-11-2024 was Rs.95000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is Rs.78021.0 for 10 grams. The price from the previous day on 30-11-2024 was Rs.77361.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-11-2024 was Rs.79651.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is Rs.102700.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 30-11-2024 was Rs.100600.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-11-2024 was Rs.103600.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.78027.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 30-11-2024 was Rs.77367.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-11-2024 was Rs.79657.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is Rs.93900.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 30-11-2024 was Rs.91800.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-11-2024 was Rs.94300.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.78025.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 30-11-2024 was Rs.77365.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 25-11-2024 was Rs.79655.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is Rs.95400.0 per kilogram. The rate from the previous day on 30-11-2024 was Rs.93300.0 per kilogram, and the price from last week on 25-11-2024 was Rs.95800.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publication, the gold December 2024 MCX futures are trading at Rs.76400.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.893%. Meanwhile, the silver May 2025 MCX futures are trading at Rs.92947.0 per kilogram, showing an increase of 1.204%.