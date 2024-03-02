Gold and silver prices Today on 02-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.63884.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.74500.0 in Delhi.
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight increase on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs.6388.4 per gram, marking a rise of Rs.149.0. Similarly, the price of 22 carat gold was Rs.5851.8 per gram, up by Rs.137.0.
