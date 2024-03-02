Active Stocks
Gold and silver prices Today on 02-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.63884.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.74500.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight increase on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs.6388.4 per gram, marking a rise of Rs.149.0. Similarly, the price of 22 carat gold was Rs.5851.8 per gram, up by Rs.137.0.

The percentage change in the price of 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.17%, while over the last month it has seen a marginal increase of 0.05%.

The price of silver is at Rs.74500.0 per kilogram, showing an increment of Rs.200.0 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver prices in various cities are as follows: Chennai - gold price of Rs.64449.0/10g and silver price of Rs.76200.0/1kg, Delhi - gold price of Rs.63884.0/10g and silver price of Rs.74500.0/1kg, Mumbai - gold price of Rs.64449.0/10g and silver price of Rs.74500.0/1kg, Kolkata - gold price of Rs.63947.0/10g and silver price of Rs.74500.0/1kg.

The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.0.0 per 10 gm, experiencing a decrease of 100.0% at the time of publishing. Similarly, the silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.0.0 per kg, down by 100.0%.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from reputable jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations. Additionally, global events like the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Published: 02 Mar 2024, 10:15 AM IST
