Gold and silver prices today on 02-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Sunday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7467.1 per gm up by Rs.144.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6839.9 per gm up by Rs.133.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.9% .whereas in the last month it has been -0.8%.

The cost of silver is Rs.92630.0 per kg

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹74671.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 01-06-2024 was ₹73846.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 27-05-2024 was ₹73180.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹92630.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-06-2024 was ₹92860.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 27-05-2024 was ₹89940.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73875.0/10 grams. Yesterday's Gold Price on 01-06-2024 was ₹73918.0/10 grams. and last week's gold price on 27-05-2024 was ₹73613.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹92730.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-06-2024 was ₹92770.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 27-05-2024 was ₹89940.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹74599.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 01-06-2024 was ₹73341.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 27-05-2024 was ₹74333.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹92630.0/Kg. Yesterday's Silver rate on 01-06-2024 was ₹92860.0/Kg. and last week's silver price on 27-05-2024 was ₹89940.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹74527.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 01-06-2024 was ₹73918.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 27-05-2024 was ₹73325.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹92630.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-06-2024 was ₹92860.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 27-05-2024 was ₹89940.0/Kg.

The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72050.0 per 10 gm up by 0.228% at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.93570.0 per kg up by 0.079% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

