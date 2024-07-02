Gold and silver prices today on 02-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73024.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.87890.0 in Delhi.

First Published10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Tuesday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7302.4 per gm up by Rs.40.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6689.0 per gm up by Rs.36.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.62% .whereas in the last month it has been -0.06%.


The cost of silver is Rs.87890.0 per kg down by Rs.370.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73024.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 01-07-2024 was 73990.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 26-06-2024 was 73532.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 87890.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-07-2024 was 88090.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 26-06-2024 was 88690.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73096.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 01-07-2024 was 73703.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 26-06-2024 was 73963.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 87980.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-07-2024 was 88180.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 26-06-2024 was 88780.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73311.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 01-07-2024 was 73272.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 26-06-2024 was 74035.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 87890.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-07-2024 was 88090.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 26-06-2024 was 88690.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 73743.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 01-07-2024 was 73487.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 26-06-2024 was 73604.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 87890.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-07-2024 was 88090.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 26-06-2024 was 88690.0/Kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.71617.0 per 10 gm down by 0.052% at the time of publishing.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.92427.0 per kg up by 0.038% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.:.

