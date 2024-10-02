Gold and silver prices today on 02-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77073.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98000.0 in Delhi.

Published2 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7707.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.330.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7066.3 per gram, down by Rs.300.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.46%, while in the last month it has seen a decline of -5.5%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.98000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77073.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was 77563.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 26-09-2024 was 77203.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 98000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was 98000.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 26-09-2024 was 98200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 76921.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was 77411.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 26-09-2024 was 77051.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 103600.0 per kilogram. The silver rate recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was 103600.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 26-09-2024 was 103800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 76927.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was 77417.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 26-09-2024 was 77057.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 97300.0 per kilogram. The silver rate recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was 97300.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 26-09-2024 was 95100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 76925.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was 77415.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 26-09-2024 was 77055.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 98800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was 98800.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 26-09-2024 was 99000.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publishing, gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76822.0 per 10 grams, representing an increase of 1.044%. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.95269.0 per kilogram, marking an increase of 0.535%.

Fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade contribute to these price changes. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:2 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
