Gold and silver prices today on 02-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7707.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.330.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7066.3 per gram, down by Rs.300.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.46%, while in the last month it has seen a decline of -5.5%.
The current price of silver stands at Rs.98000.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Delhi
Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77073.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹77563.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 26-09-2024 was ₹77203.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹98000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹98000.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 26-09-2024 was ₹98200.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Chennai
Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹76921.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹77411.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 26-09-2024 was ₹77051.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103600.0 per kilogram. The silver rate recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹103600.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 26-09-2024 was ₹103800.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Mumbai
Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹76927.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹77417.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 26-09-2024 was ₹77057.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹97300.0 per kilogram. The silver rate recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹97300.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 26-09-2024 was ₹95100.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Kolkata
Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹76925.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹77415.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 26-09-2024 was ₹77055.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹98800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹98800.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 26-09-2024 was ₹99000.0 per kilogram.
As of the time of publishing, gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76822.0 per 10 grams, representing an increase of 1.044%. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.95269.0 per kilogram, marking an increase of 0.535%.
Fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among nations, current interest rates, and governmental regulations regarding the gold trade contribute to these price changes. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.