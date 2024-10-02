Gold and silver prices today on 02-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77073.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight decline on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7707.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.330.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7066.3 per gram, down by Rs.300.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.46%, while in the last month it has seen a decline of -5.5%.

The current price of silver stands at Rs.98000.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77073.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹77563.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 26-09-2024 was ₹77203.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹98000.0 per kilogram. The silver rate recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹98000.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 26-09-2024 was ₹98200.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹76921.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹77411.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 26-09-2024 was ₹77051.0 for 10 grams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103600.0 per kilogram. The silver rate recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹103600.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 26-09-2024 was ₹103800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹76927.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹77417.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 26-09-2024 was ₹77057.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹97300.0 per kilogram. The silver rate recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹97300.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 26-09-2024 was ₹95100.0 per kilogram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹76925.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹77415.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week on 26-09-2024 was ₹77055.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹98800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate recorded yesterday, on 01-10-2024, was ₹98800.0 per kilogram, and last week’s silver price on 26-09-2024 was ₹99000.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publishing, gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76822.0 per 10 grams, representing an increase of 1.044%. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.95269.0 per kilogram, marking an increase of 0.535%.