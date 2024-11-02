Gold and silver prices today on 02-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80723.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Published2 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.8072.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.790.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7401.3 per gram, down by Rs.720.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.08%, while the change over the last month has been -4.44%.

The current price of silver is Rs.100000.0 per kilogram, which is a decrease of Rs.3000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi is 80723.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 01-11-2024 was 81343.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was 80463.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 100000.0 per kilogram. The rate on 01-11-2024 was 103200.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was 101100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 80571.0 for 10 grams. The price on 01-11-2024 was 81191.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was 80311.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 108600.0 per kilogram. The rate on 01-11-2024 was 111800.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was 109700.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 80577.0 for 10 grams. The price on 01-11-2024 was 81197.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was 80317.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 99300.0 per kilogram. The rate on 01-11-2024 was 102500.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was 100400.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 80575.0 for 10 grams. The price on 01-11-2024 was 81195.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was 80315.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 100800.0 per kilogram. The rate on 01-11-2024 was 104000.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was 101900.0 per kilogram.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78830.0 per 10 grams, showing an increase of 0.51% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99827.0 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of 1.046% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Key elements affecting these prices include global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning gold trade. Additionally, international events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST
