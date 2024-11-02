Gold and silver prices today on 02-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.8072.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.790.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7401.3 per gram, down by Rs.720.0.
The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.08%, while the change over the last month has been -4.44%.
The current price of silver is Rs.100000.0 per kilogram, which is a decrease of Rs.3000.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Delhi
The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹80723.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81343.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹80463.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Delhi
The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹100000.0 per kilogram. The rate on 01-11-2024 was ₹103200.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹101100.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Chennai
The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹80571.0 for 10 grams. The price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81191.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹80311.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Chennai
The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹108600.0 per kilogram. The rate on 01-11-2024 was ₹111800.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹109700.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Mumbai
The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹80577.0 for 10 grams. The price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81197.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹80317.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Mumbai
The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹99300.0 per kilogram. The rate on 01-11-2024 was ₹102500.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹100400.0 per kilogram.
Gold Price in Kolkata
The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹80575.0 for 10 grams. The price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81195.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹80315.0 for 10 grams.
Silver Price in Kolkata
The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹100800.0 per kilogram. The rate on 01-11-2024 was ₹104000.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹101900.0 per kilogram.
The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78830.0 per 10 grams, showing an increase of 0.51% at the time of publishing.
The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99827.0 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of 1.046% at the time of publishing.
Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Key elements affecting these prices include global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning gold trade. Additionally, international events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.