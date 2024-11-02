Gold and silver prices today on 02-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80723.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.8072.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.790.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7401.3 per gram, down by Rs.720.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.08%, while the change over the last month has been -4.44%.

The current price of silver is Rs.100000.0 per kilogram, which is a decrease of Rs.3000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹80723.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's gold price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81343.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹80463.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹100000.0 per kilogram. The rate on 01-11-2024 was ₹103200.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹101100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹80571.0 for 10 grams. The price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81191.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹80311.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹108600.0 per kilogram. The rate on 01-11-2024 was ₹111800.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹109700.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹80577.0 for 10 grams. The price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81197.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹80317.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹99300.0 per kilogram. The rate on 01-11-2024 was ₹102500.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹100400.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹80575.0 for 10 grams. The price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81195.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹80315.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹100800.0 per kilogram. The rate on 01-11-2024 was ₹104000.0 per kilogram, and last week's price on 27-10-2024 was ₹101900.0 per kilogram.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78830.0 per 10 grams, showing an increase of 0.51% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99827.0 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of 1.046% at the time of publishing.