Gold and silver prices today on 02-12-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 02-12-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.78163.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.94500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7816.3 per gram, down by Rs.10.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7166.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.54%, while in the last month, it has seen a decline of 2.91%.

The current price of silver is Rs.94500.0 per kilogram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

The Gold Price Today in Delhi stands at 78163.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was 78293.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 26-11-2024 was 78713.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 94500.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was 94700.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 26-11-2024 was 94500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai

The Gold Price Today in Chennai is 78011.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was 78141.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 26-11-2024 was 78561.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 102600.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was 102800.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 26-11-2024 was 103100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai

The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 78017.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was 78147.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 26-11-2024 was 78567.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 93800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was 94000.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 26-11-2024 was 93800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata

The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 78015.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was 78145.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 26-11-2024 was 78565.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 95300.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was 95500.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 26-11-2024 was 95300.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publishing, the gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76351.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 1.007%. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.90135.0 per kilogram, down by 1.178%.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values across nations, current interest rates, and government regulations concerning gold trading significantly affect these prices. Additionally, global events, including the overall health of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

