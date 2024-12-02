Gold and silver prices today on 02-12-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.78163.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.94500.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7816.3 per gram, down by Rs.10.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7166.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.54%, while in the last month, it has seen a decline of 2.91%.

The current price of silver is Rs.94500.0 per kilogram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi The Gold Price Today in Delhi stands at ₹78163.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was ₹78293.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 26-11-2024 was ₹78713.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹94500.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was ₹94700.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 26-11-2024 was ₹94500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Chennai The Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹78011.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was ₹78141.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 26-11-2024 was ₹78561.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹102600.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was ₹102800.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 26-11-2024 was ₹103100.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Mumbai The Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹78017.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was ₹78147.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 26-11-2024 was ₹78567.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹93800.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was ₹94000.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 26-11-2024 was ₹93800.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Kolkata The Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹78015.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was ₹78145.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 26-11-2024 was ₹78565.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹95300.0 per kilogram. The silver rate yesterday, on 01-12-2024, was ₹95500.0 per kilogram, and last week's silver price on 26-11-2024 was ₹95300.0 per kilogram.

As of the time of publishing, the gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.76351.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 1.007%. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.90135.0 per kilogram, down by 1.178%.