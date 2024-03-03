Gold and silver prices Today on 03-03-2024 : Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.64826.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.74500.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a slight rise on Sunday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6482.6 per gm, up by Rs.942.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.5938.1 per gm, up by Rs.863.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.21%, whereas in the last month it has been 0.37%.

The cost of silver is Rs.74500.0 per kg.

Gold and Silver prices in various cities are as follows:

Chennai has gold price of Rs.64700.0/10g and silver price of Rs.76200.0/1kg.

Delhi has gold price of Rs.64826.0/10g and silver price of Rs.74500.0/1kg.

Mumbai has gold price of Rs.64386.0/10g and silver price of Rs.74500.0/1kg.

Kolkata has gold price of Rs.63947.0/10g and silver price of Rs.74500.0/1kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.0.0 per 10 gm, down by 100.0% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.0.0 per kg, down by 100.0% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations between countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold market all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

