Gold and silver prices today on 03-07-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Wednesday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7291.1 per gm down by Rs.113.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6678.6 per gm down by Rs.104.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.19% .whereas in the last month it has been 0.71%.



The cost of silver is Rs.88190.0 per kg up by Rs.300.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹72911.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 02-07-2024 was ₹72984.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 27-06-2024 was ₹73120.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹88190.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 02-07-2024 was ₹88260.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 27-06-2024 was ₹87120.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹73986.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 02-07-2024 was ₹73703.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 27-06-2024 was ₹72835.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹88100.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 02-07-2024 was ₹88180.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 27-06-2024 was ₹87030.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹73341.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 02-07-2024 was ₹74134.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 27-06-2024 was ₹73548.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹88190.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 02-07-2024 was ₹88260.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 27-06-2024 was ₹87120.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹72911.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 02-07-2024 was ₹73200.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 27-06-2024 was ₹73120.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹88190.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 02-07-2024 was ₹88260.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 27-06-2024 was ₹87120.0/Kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.71776.0 per 10 gm up by 0.31% at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.90521.0 per kg up by 0.699% at the time of publishing.