Gold and silver prices today on 03-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73299.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.82950.0 in Delhi.

Published3 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7329.9 per gm down by Rs.242.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6714.2 per gm down by Rs.222.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.86%, whereas in the last month it has been -3.89%.


The cost of silver is Rs.82950.0 per kg down by Rs.2320.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 73299.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 02-09-2024 was 73901.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 28-08-2024 was 73269.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 82950.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 02-09-2024 was 85190.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 28-08-2024 was 86220.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 73370.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 02-09-2024 was 73325.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 28-08-2024 was 73628.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 83030.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 02-09-2024 was 85190.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 28-08-2024 was 86130.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 73799.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 02-09-2024 was 73109.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 28-08-2024 was 73987.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 82950.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 02-09-2024 was 85190.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 28-08-2024 was 86220.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 72584.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 02-09-2024 was 73901.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold price on 28-08-2024 was 72982.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 82950.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 02-09-2024 was 85190.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 28-08-2024 was 86220.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.470.0 per 10 gm down by 5.337% at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.2428.0 per kg up by 5.04% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 10:15 AM IST
