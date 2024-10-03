Gold and silver prices today on 03-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77633.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7763.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.560.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7118.3 per gram, which has risen by Rs.520.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week stands at -0.28%, while over the last month, it has declined by 6.16%.

The current price of silver is Rs.98000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹77633.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was ₹77403.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, on 27-09-2024, was ₹77183.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹98000.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was also ₹98000.0 per kilogram, consistent with the price from last week, on 27-09-2024.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹77481.0 for 10 grams. The price noted yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was ₹77251.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-09-2024 was ₹77031.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹103600.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was also ₹103600.0 per kilogram, unchanged from the price last week.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹77487.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was ₹77257.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s price on 27-09-2024 was ₹77037.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹97300.0 per kilogram. The rate noted yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was ₹97300.0 per kilogram, consistent with last week's price.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹77485.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was ₹77255.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 27-09-2024 was ₹77035.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹98800.0 per kilogram. The rate noted yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was also ₹98800.0 per kilogram, unchanged from last week's price.

The December 2024 MCX futures for gold were trading at Rs.76190.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.262% at the time of publication.

The November 2024 MCX futures for silver were trading at Rs.6565.0 per kilogram, with an increase of 2.203% at the time of publication.