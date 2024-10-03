Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 03-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 03-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.77633.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.98000.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7763.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.560.0. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7118.3 per gram, which has risen by Rs.520.0.

The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week stands at -0.28%, while over the last month, it has declined by 6.16%.

The current price of silver is Rs.98000.0 per kilogram.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 77633.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was 77403.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, on 27-09-2024, was 77183.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

The Silver Price Today in Delhi is 98000.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was also 98000.0 per kilogram, consistent with the price from last week, on 27-09-2024.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 77481.0 for 10 grams. The price noted yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was 77251.0 for 10 grams, and last week's price on 27-09-2024 was 77031.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

The Silver Price Today in Chennai is 103600.0 per kilogram. The rate recorded yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was also 103600.0 per kilogram, unchanged from the price last week.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 77487.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was 77257.0 for 10 grams, while last week’s price on 27-09-2024 was 77037.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

The Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 97300.0 per kilogram. The rate noted yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was 97300.0 per kilogram, consistent with last week's price.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 77485.0 for 10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was 77255.0 for 10 grams, and last week’s price on 27-09-2024 was 77035.0 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

The Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 98800.0 per kilogram. The rate noted yesterday, on 02-10-2024, was also 98800.0 per kilogram, unchanged from last week's price.

The December 2024 MCX futures for gold were trading at Rs.76190.0 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of 0.262% at the time of publication.

The November 2024 MCX futures for silver were trading at Rs.6565.0 per kilogram, with an increase of 2.203% at the time of publication.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations concerning the gold trade significantly contribute to these changes. Additionally, worldwide events, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

