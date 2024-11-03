Gold and silver prices today on 03-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80573.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100100.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices observed a slight decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8057.3 per gm, down by Rs.150.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7382.3 per gm, down by Rs.190.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.3%, while in the past month it has been -4.49%.

The cost of silver is Rs.100100.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 80573.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 02-11-2024 was 81513.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-10-2024 was 80453.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 100100.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 02-11-2024 was 103000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 28-10-2024 was 101000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 80421.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 02-11-2024 was 81361.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-10-2024 was 80301.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 108700.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 02-11-2024 was 111600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 28-10-2024 was 109600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 80427.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 02-11-2024 was 81367.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-10-2024 was 80307.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 99400.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 02-11-2024 was 102300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 28-10-2024 was 100300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 80425.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 02-11-2024 was 81365.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-10-2024 was 80305.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 100900.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 02-11-2024 was 103800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 28-10-2024 was 101800.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78830.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.51% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99827.0 per kg, showing an increase of 1.046% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from reputable jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values between nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

    Popular in Markets

