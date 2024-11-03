Gold and silver prices today on 03-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.80573.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100100.0 in Delhi.

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices observed a slight decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8057.3 per gm, down by Rs.150.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7382.3 per gm, down by Rs.190.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.3%, while in the past month it has been -4.49%.

The cost of silver is Rs.100100.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹80573.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 02-11-2024 was ₹81513.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-10-2024 was ₹80453.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹100100.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 02-11-2024 was ₹103000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 28-10-2024 was ₹101000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹80421.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 02-11-2024 was ₹81361.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 28-10-2024 was ₹80301.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹108700.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 02-11-2024 was ₹111600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 28-10-2024 was ₹109600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹80427.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 02-11-2024 was ₹81367.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-10-2024 was ₹80307.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹99400.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 02-11-2024 was ₹102300.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 28-10-2024 was ₹100300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹80425.0/10 grams. The Gold Price on 02-11-2024 was ₹81365.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-10-2024 was ₹80305.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹100900.0/Kg. The Silver rate on 02-11-2024 was ₹103800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 28-10-2024 was ₹101800.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.78830.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.51% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at Rs.99827.0 per kg, showing an increase of 1.046% at the time of publishing.